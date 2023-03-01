 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Energy bets on surge in power demand as India braces for early heatwave

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Speaking to CNBC TV-18, the Prashant Jain elaborates on the demand growth of power amidst this heatwave warning.

An unusually hot February and the Met Office warning of an early onset of heatwave seem have set power prices on the boil and power companies like JSW Energy predict a 10 percent surge in demand.

Around 17 percent of power prices are linked to the merchant market. “We have an open capacity of 900 megawatt which we are selling in the merchant market,” JSW Energy MD and CEO Prashant Jain told CNBC TV-18. “Out of 140 million units sold today, 15 percent market share is ours.”

High temperatures across parts of India have pushed electricity demand to near-record levels in recent weeks, triggering worries about yet another summer squeeze on power supply.

