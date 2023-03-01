JSW Energy bets on surge in power demand as India braces for early heatwave

An unusually hot February and the Met Office warning of an early onset of heatwave seem have set power prices on the boil and power companies like JSW Energy predict a 10 percent surge in demand.

Around 17 percent of power prices are linked to the merchant market. “We have an open capacity of 900 megawatt which we are selling in the merchant market,” JSW Energy MD and CEO Prashant Jain told CNBC TV-18. “Out of 140 million units sold today, 15 percent market share is ours.”

High temperatures across parts of India have pushed electricity demand to near-record levels in recent weeks, triggering worries about yet another summer squeeze on power supply.

Jain feels that the prices are not very high at this point of time, when compared to coal prices. Demand growth currently stands at 10 percent, which is close to 17,000 megawatt of additional demand this year. Out of this, only 3,000-4,000 megawatt equivalent of new capacity has come up. No big investments on the cards, too.

“India is the third largest power consumer in the world, growing at a rate of 7-8 percent a year,” he said while sharing his views on energy transitions to meet the demand. There is a bigger gap between the demand and the supply, which will lead in the continuation of strong power prices.

JSW Energy's overdues and receivables are running at 36-month low, which makes the company quite comfortable with regards to the receivables.

The power producer has guided for a net profit of Rs 4,800 crore by FY30. “We aimed to be a 10 gigawatt company by FY25, so by FY30, we will be operating a 30 gigawatt company,” the CEO said.

According to him, the company is on course to achieve its FY25 target about a year and a half early. It is also sure of meeting the FY30 target much ahead of time.

JSW Energy is working on storage solutions, thus ensuring to do better than what it had guided for.

