App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL share price gains 2% after commissioning of coke battery at Angul plant

The coke oven consists of four batteries of 45,000 tonne each and will produce 2 mtpa coke.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Steel & Power share price gained more than 2 percent in the morning trade on December 11 after the company commissioned a fourth coke oven battery at its Angul steel plant in Odisha.

The commissioning at Angul plant makes it self-sufficient in coke requirement. The coke oven consists of four batteries of 45,000 tonne each and will produce 2 million tonne per annum (mtpa) coke.

The plant is based on making steel through coal gas-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace (EAF) route, using high-ash Indian coal to make syngas for DRI, the company told exchanges.

Close

The stock has been under pressure after the Supreme Court refused to pass an interim order in the Sarda Mines case. In a setback to the company, the court declined to allow sale or transport of Rs 2,000-crore worth of iron ore claimed by the Delhi-based company.

related news

At 1036 hours, Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 143.75, up Rs 2.70, or 1.91 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 144.45 and an intraday low of Rs 142.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Steel & Power

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.