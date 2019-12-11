JSPL share price gains 2% after commissioning of coke battery at Angul plant

Jindal Steel & Power share price gained more than 2 percent in the morning trade on December 11 after the company commissioned a fourth coke oven battery at its Angul steel plant in Odisha.

The commissioning at Angul plant makes it self-sufficient in coke requirement. The coke oven consists of four batteries of 45,000 tonne each and will produce 2 million tonne per annum (mtpa) coke.

The plant is based on making steel through coal gas-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace (EAF) route, using high-ash Indian coal to make syngas for DRI, the company told exchanges.

The stock has been under pressure after the Supreme Court refused to pass an interim order in the Sarda Mines case. In a setback to the company, the court declined to allow sale or transport of Rs 2,000-crore worth of iron ore claimed by the Delhi-based company.