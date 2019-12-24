JSPL share price gains 1% as Morgan Stanley retains bullish view

4. Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless promoters increased have their stake in the company to 68.11 percent from 66.59 in the previous year. The stock has given 10.51 percent return YTD (Image Source: Reuters)

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power gained a percent intraday on December 24 after global brokerage Morgan Stanley retained bullish stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 174, implying a 10 percent potential upside from current levels.

The research house believes any restructuring of international debt will be positive for the stock.

The brokerage expects JSPL to generate significant consolidated free cash flow (as major capital expenditure is now behind), which will help reduce leverage – Rs 36,500 crore net debt as of September 2019 with around 5x net debt/ EBITDA.

Motilal Oswal visited JSPL's Angul plant. "Production ramp-up at Angul continues and is the key driver of volume growth this year (up 12 percent YoY in first half of FY20). The next leg of growth at Angul is expected to be driven by recommencement of production at the 1.8mtpa DRI plant (by end-Dec’19), which would use the rich gas produced by the coke oven batteries," it said.

The fourth unit of the 500ktpa coke oven battery has also been commissioned, which will supply coke to Raigarh, substituting purchased coke, it added.

With restarting of the cost-efficient DRI plant (using coke oven gas), total metallic availability would increase to around 13,000tpd from January 2020 (from 10,000tpd currently), implying that annual steel production of around 4 million tonnes would be achievable at Angul at a competitive cost, said the brokerage.

Therefore, it increased FY21 standalone steel sales volume estimate to 6.2 million tonne, implying a 10 percent CAGR in FY19-21.

"Lower raw material cost led by a decline in coking coal and iron ore costs should partially offset the decline in steel prices seen in the past six months. Operating leverage and related efficiencies should also bring down the conversion cost," said the brokerage.

The stock gained 43 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 158.55, up Rs 0.85, or 0.54 percent on the BSE at 1035 hours IST.