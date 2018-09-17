App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL rises 2% as Citi maintains buy with upside potential of 71%

The favorable steel market dynamics are going to help capacity ramp-up and valuations are still very attractive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose more than 2 percent intraday Monday as research house Citi maintained buy with upside potential of 71 percent.

Meanwhile, it has cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 401.

According to Citi, FY18 annual report shows growth in cash flow, also debt pay-down has started.

The favorable steel market dynamics are going to help capacity ramp-up and valuations are still very attractive, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294.15 and 52-week low Rs 132.10 on 23 January, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.92 percent below its 52-week high and 80.55 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:25 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 236.40, up Rs 2.90, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:44 am

