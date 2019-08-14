App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL post Q1 loss at Rs 87.4 cr, revenue grows marginally

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 2.9 percent to Rs 9,945.6 crore compared to the previous year, with crude steel production rising 12 percent YoY and steel sales increasing 14 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jindal Steel & Power has posted a loss of Rs 87.4 crore for quarter ended June 2019, better than analyst estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll has estimated the losses Rs 272 crore.

The company had reported profit at Rs 110 crore in year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 2.9 percent to Rs 9,945.6 crore compared to the previous year, with crude steel production rising 12 percent YoY and steel sales increasing 14 percent YoY.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,173 crore and margin contracted 180bps YoY to 21.8 percent in Q1.

Revenue was expected at Rs 9,513 crore and EBITDA at Rs 1,740 crore with margin at 18.3 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Deferred tax for the quarter was at Rs 98 crore against Rs 153.6 crore in the same period last year.

The stock was quoting at Rs 104.85, up Rs 10.10, or 10.66 percent on the BSE at 1453 hours IST.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Jindal Steel & Power #Results

