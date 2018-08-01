JSPL gains 3% on order win to supply of rails from Indian Railways

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) rose percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company won order from Indian Railways.

The company emerged as a winner in the prestigious first-ever global tender for supply of rails by Indian Railways.

The company will supply around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year.

NA Ansari, CEO – JSPL said, "This is just the beginning and we are confident to emerge as a long-term partner for Indian Railways for building and modernizing Nations railroad network."

The company has already supplied rails to national railways of Iran and Bangladesh; and has supplied high-quality rails to dedicated freight corridor of India.

The company has capabilities to manufacture single piece rails of upto 121 metre length and upto 480 metres with three welds for higher durability of rails.

At 09:17 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 209.50, up Rs 4.50, or 2.20 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil