App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL gains 3% on order win to supply of rails from Indian Railways

The company will supply around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) rose percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company won order from Indian Railways.

The company emerged as a winner in the prestigious first-ever global tender for supply of rails by Indian Railways.

The company will supply around 1 lakh tonnes of rails over a period of one year.

NA Ansari, CEO – JSPL said, "This is just the beginning and we are confident to emerge as a long-term partner for Indian Railways for building and modernizing Nations railroad network."

The company has already supplied rails to national railways of Iran and Bangladesh; and has supplied high-quality rails to dedicated freight corridor of India.

The company has capabilities to manufacture single piece rails of upto 121 metre length and upto 480 metres with three welds for higher durability of rails.

At 09:17 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 209.50, up Rs 4.50, or 2.20 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.