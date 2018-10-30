App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSHL Q2 net profit falls 33% to Rs 61.60 cr

The company had posted Rs 91.58 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, the stainless steel maker said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jindal Stainless Hisar (JSHL) reported a 32.73 percent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted Rs 91.58 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, the stainless steel maker said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September period of the ongoing fiscal also fell to Rs 2,253.17 crore from Rs 2,375.57 crore in the year-ago period.

JSHL's expenses during the said period were also lower at Rs 2,152.42 crore as against Rs 2,239.87 crore in July-September 2017-18.

JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value added product portfolio. Its stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonnes per annum.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 06:33 pm

