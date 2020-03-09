App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPMorgan sees early signs of stress in credit, money markets

Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, in a March 6 research note, said supply-chain disruptions and demand shock from the virus fallout could already be causing cash flow problems for businesses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the coronavirus outbreak hurting global trade, JPMorgan Chase & Co believes that the carnage may now spillover to credit and funding markets.

Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, in a March 6 research note, said supply-chain disruptions and demand shock from the virus fallout could already be causing cash flow problems for businesses.

The problem could worsen for smaller businesses, especially those involved in travel and lodging, he added.

"If these shifts in credit and funding markets are sustained over the coming weeks and months, especially in the issuance space, credit channels might start amplifying the economic fallout from the Covid-19 crisis," Panigirtzoglou said.

If the central banks around the world are not quick in providing necessary support, the credit market could be facing "an increased risk of the cycle turning with a lot more downgrades or even defaults over the coming months," he stated.

In the face of economic slowdown, rating downgrades have become a common theme of late. According to the investment bank, the median net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of US and European companies in its coverage has risen steeply in the past decade and is now higher than in the previous two cycles in 2007-08 and 2001-02.

"Companies are currently much more vulnerable to a decline in incomes and/or a rise in corporate bond spreads and yields than in the previous two recessions," Panigirtzoglou noted.

"This is especially true for US credit and for euro high yield given the absence there of the backstop from the European Central Bank's corporate bond programme that solely benefits euro high grade."

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 11:01 am

