Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPMorgan maintains Overweight rating on Larsen & Toubro, sees 27% upside

Management is hopeful that it would contain net loss from Hyderabad Metro project in FY19.

JPMorgan has maintained Overweight call on Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 1,600 per share, implying a 27.4 percent potential upside from Monday's closing levels.

The stock's underperformance in June is a tad disappointing after Q4 earnings beat analyst expectations.

The research house said FY19 appears to be another 'no-show' year for the defence space and achieving topline growth guidance is company's main focus in FY19.

Management is hopeful that it would contain net loss from Hyderabad Metro project in FY19.
