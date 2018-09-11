JP Associates falls for second consecutive day after reports of insolvency proceedings

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) fell for second consecutive day with Tuesday morning's fall at 3 percent after media reports suggested that ICICI Bank has filed an insolvency case against the company.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.21. Shares of the company had closed 4 percent lower in the previous session. The stock has lost 4.38 percent in the past one month.

The debt-ridden company owes ICICI Bank Rs 1,500 crore, CNBC-TV18 reports.

JP Associates had reported a net loss of Rs 285.02 crore for the June quarter, a sharp drop from the net profit of Rs 764.99 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

At 09:19 hrs, Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 10.26, down 3.93 percent from the previous close.