Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates falls for second consecutive day after reports of insolvency proceedings

Shares of the company dropped after rumours that ICICI Bank has filed an insolvency case against the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) fell for second consecutive day with Tuesday morning's fall at 3 percent after media reports suggested that ICICI Bank has filed an insolvency case against the company.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.21. Shares of the company had closed 4 percent lower in the previous session. The stock has lost 4.38 percent in the past one month.

The debt-ridden company owes ICICI Bank Rs 1,500 crore, CNBC-TV18 reports.

JP Associates had reported a net loss of Rs 285.02 crore for the June quarter, a sharp drop from the net profit of Rs 764.99 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

At 09:19 hrs, Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 10.26, down 3.93 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

