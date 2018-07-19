App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates down 3%; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in June quarter

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala now holds 5 crore shares in Jaiprakash Associates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Jaiprakash Associates slipped 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company by 0.83 percent to 2.06 percent in the quarter ended June 2018.

He now holds 5 crore shares in the company.

Jhunjhunwala had re-entered the counter in March quarter after having sold off his entire holding in 2017.

Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Lupin & JP Associates, cuts Titan holding in June quarter

He also increased his stake in Lupin by 0.03 percent to 1.95 percent as per the latest shareholding data for the quarter-ended June.

Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises or in his own or wife Rekha’s name.

Companies in which Jhunjhunwala or persons acting in concert held over a percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of July 17.

At 09:30 hrs Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 14.55, down Rs 0.45, or 3.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

