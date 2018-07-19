JP Associates down 3%; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in June quarter

Share price of Jaiprakash Associates slipped 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company by 0.83 percent to 2.06 percent in the quarter ended June 2018.

He now holds 5 crore shares in the company.

Jhunjhunwala had re-entered the counter in March quarter after having sold off his entire holding in 2017.

He also increased his stake in Lupin by 0.03 percent to 1.95 percent as per the latest shareholding data for the quarter-ended June.

Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises or in his own or wife Rekha’s name.

Companies in which Jhunjhunwala or persons acting in concert held over a percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of July 17.

At 09:30 hrs Jaiprakash Associates was quoting at Rs 14.55, down Rs 0.45, or 3.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil