Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects secures orders worth Rs 514 crore; shares up 5%

The orders include two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JMC Projects gained 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday. The company has bagged on orders worth Rs 514 crore.

The orders include two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Civil construction and related MEP works for residential building in Telangana for Rs 141 crore and civil works for a steel plant in Orissa for Rs 137 crore.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director said, "With these new order wins we have further strengthened our institutional clients portfolio. We are particularly happy with our success in Industrial segment as this reaffirms our faith in the Industrial Business becoming a significant opportunity in the coming years."

We remain confident of meeting our revenue and margin guidance for financial year 2018-19,"he added.

JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 74, up Rs 2.05, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 9, 2018 09:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

