App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects rises 1% on orders win worth Rs 1,966cr

JMC led consortium has secured two turnkey projects under Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 2,650 crore from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of JMC Projects rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company won an order worth Rs 1,966 crore.

JMC led consortium has secured two turnkey projects under Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 2,650 crore from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in Madhya Pradesh.

The share of JMC in these projects is around Rs 1,600 crore.

The other order is for construction of township for National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for approximately Rs 366 crore in Chhattisgarh.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director of JMC Projects said," We are pleased with the new order wins in our water and building segments. These large irrigation orders will help us improve our capabilities and further strengthen our presence in the water segment."

At 09:18 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 531, up Rs 6, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.