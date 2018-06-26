JMC Projects rises 1% on orders win worth Rs 1,966cr

Share price of JMC Projects rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company won an order worth Rs 1,966 crore.

JMC led consortium has secured two turnkey projects under Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 2,650 crore from Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) in Madhya Pradesh.

The share of JMC in these projects is around Rs 1,600 crore.

The other order is for construction of township for National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for approximately Rs 366 crore in Chhattisgarh.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director of JMC Projects said," We are pleased with the new order wins in our water and building segments. These large irrigation orders will help us improve our capabilities and further strengthen our presence in the water segment."

At 09:18 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 531, up Rs 6, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil