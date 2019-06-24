JMC Projects climbs 4% on new orders of Rs 514 crore

JMC Projects (India) shares rallied 4.4 percent intraday on June 24 after securing new orders of Rs 514 crore.

"We bagged residential and commercial projects in South and West India totalling Rs 295 crore, factory works from a multinational client in East India of Rs 112 crore, the civil engineering and EPC company said in its filing.

JMC also received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in East India.

Commenting on securing new orders, S K Tripathi, CEO & Deputy Managing Director) said, "The institutional building and factory order wins would help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in the B&F sector."