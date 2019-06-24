App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects climbs 4% on new orders of Rs 514 crore

JMC also received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in East India

Moneycontrol News
 
 
JMC Projects (India) shares rallied 4.4 percent intraday on June 24 after securing new orders of Rs 514 crore.

"We bagged residential and commercial projects in South and West India totalling Rs 295 crore, factory works from a multinational client in East India of Rs 112 crore, the civil engineering and EPC company said in its filing.

JMC also received institutional building order of Rs 107 crore in East India.

Commenting on securing new orders, S K Tripathi, CEO & Deputy Managing Director) said, "The institutional building and factory order wins would help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in the B&F sector."

JMC Projects was one of the biggest gainers in the last six months, rising 59 percent. It was quoting at Rs 129.50, up Rs 1.20, or 0.94 percent on the BSE at 1017 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JMC Projects (India)

