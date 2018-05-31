App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JM Financial sees Nifty at 11,800 by December-end; bets big on FMCG, IT

In the case of IT, he has a target of 15,000 on the CNX IT index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Signalling a positive stance on the market ahead, Gautam Shah of JM Financial said the volatility is healthy for the Street. “The current consolidation phase means the Nifty could hover around 10,700. A breakout is visible in the next couple of weeks and the index could inch towards 10,900 as well.”

The charts indicate that the market could also clock fresh records with the Nifty around 11,800 by December-end, Shah told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. However, he was quick to add that that the index needs to trade above its key support level of 10,200 for his prognosis to come true.

What could aid the upmove may be ebbing concerns on US bond yields, crude and dollar-rupee moves. Crude has come off a bit, while dollar-rupee has also seen a reversal from strength. "Going forward, crude could trade around $71-72 per barrel."

Among sectors, Shah is betting big on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the current market. "There are indications that there is a lot of juice left here."

In the case of IT, he has a target of 15,000 on the CNX IT index.

 

However, Shah recommends staying away from oil & gas and metals for the time being as there may be better bets available. "Metals have gotten into a range and a gradual recovery is seen. Instead, one could look at the Bank Nifty, with a target of 27,500."

 
First Published on May 31, 2018 02:09 pm

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

