JM Financial sees an action-packed utilities space; bullish on NTPC, Power Grid

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

JM Financial Institutional Securities believes 2023 will witness a lot of action in the utilities space with various government initiatives for renewable energy, which will have a material impact on the performance of Indian utilities. The brokerage firm is bullish on NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

With the outlook for the sector turning bright, power utility stocks have caught the fancy of investors and many believe these to be a good buy at this juncture. Investors are optimistic that peak power demand will keep consumption higher throughout summer.

After interacting with NTPC, PGCIL, and NTPC Green Energy, the brokerage firm believes that the current momentum in thermal capital expenditure (capex) can be construed as a course correction rather than as a secular trend of healthy capex in thermal power.

The brokerage firm noted that on the transmission infrastructure front, capacity addition has been modest in recent years, and any traction in investment in state-level transmission infrastructure, which is the next growth engine, can be very positive for the industry.