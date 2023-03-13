JM Financial sees an action-packed utilities space; bullish on NTPC, Power Grid

JM Financial Institutional Securities believes 2023 will witness a lot of action in the utilities space with various government initiatives for renewable energy, which will have a material impact on the performance of Indian utilities. The brokerage firm is bullish on NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

With the outlook for the sector turning bright, power utility stocks have caught the fancy of investors and many believe these to be a good buy at this juncture. Investors are optimistic that peak power demand will keep consumption higher throughout summer.

After interacting with NTPC, PGCIL, and NTPC Green Energy, the brokerage firm believes that the current momentum in thermal capital expenditure (capex) can be construed as a course correction rather than as a secular trend of healthy capex in thermal power.

The brokerage firm noted that on the transmission infrastructure front, capacity addition has been modest in recent years, and any traction in investment in state-level transmission infrastructure, which is the next growth engine, can be very positive for the industry.

Additionally, the pace of solar capacity addition will pick up in future given the various policy initiatives, the brokerage firm added. JM Financial Institutional Securities has maintained its 'buy' call on NTPC with a target price of Rs 205, as it remains best placed for success in India's energy transition and is poised for leadership in the country's solar market.

SVB fallout: Nazara Tech to further diversify its cash reserves, says CEO The visible pipeline of projects, lower cost of debt, benefit of scale, likely modest revival in thermal capex on the back of high power demand, and immunity from the vagaries of coal price and availability are the reasons behind the brokerage firm’s bullishness. Shares of NTPC settled at Rs 179.65, down 0.6 percent, while those of PGCIL ended down 0.2 percent at Rs 226.10. Read more | A 13% likely surge in demand keeps investors charged up on power stocks It has also retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on PGCIL with a target price of Rs 255, as it sees the company’s annual capex rising to Rs 12,000-13,000 crore by FY24-25, compared to Rs 8,800 crore in FY22-23 <added, please see>. The company also has a robust order book which includes, among others, a transmission (added, please see) project in Leh (Rs 20,700 crore), and an expected pipeline of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore through tariff-based competitive bidding over the next 12 months. and smart metering capex of Rs 5500–6000 crore. Additionally, the company faces no headwinds from ESG or renewables given that all power, regardless of source of generation, has to be transmitted, the brokerage explained. Even ICRA had said that sustained growth in electricity demand is expected to improve visibility on the signing of new Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for thermal Independent Power Producers (IPP). “This is a positive for thermal IPPs, as lack of PPAs has remained one of the major concerns, leading to large stressed capacity in the thermal power sector,” the ratings agency had said.

