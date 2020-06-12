App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

JM Financial raises Rs 770 crore from investors via QIP

The QIP witnessed an allotment of 11 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 70 apiece.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investment banker JM Financial on Friday said it has raised Rs 770 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The QIP witnessed an allotment of 11 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 70 apiece.

"The committee of the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today (Friday) i.e. June 12, 2020, approved the allotment of 110,000,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 70 per equity share aggregating Rs 770 crore only," it said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The issue opened on June 9 and closed on June 12.

related news

Among the allottees who have been allotted over 5 per cent of the equity shares offered in the issue were a consortium of funds belonging to ICICI Prudential group buying 17.49 per cent, followed by 11.55 per cent by Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore; 11.15 per cent by Baron Emerging Markets Fund; 10.52 per cent by Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund; 8.50 per cent by Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund; and 5.18 per cent by Valiant Mauritius Partners Ltd.

JM Financial's shares on Friday closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 74.50 apiece on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:57 pm

tags #Business #JM Financial #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.