JLR US sales plunge 60% in April to 3,722 units

Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury carmaker and a subsidiary of Tata Motors, reported a 60.1 percent decline in sales in the United States in April, hit by the coronavirus outbreak that hit businesses and restricted people’s movement.
JLR sold 3,722 units in April 2020 against 9,321 vehicles sold in the same month previous year, CNBC-TV18 reported.
In the United Kingdom, where the company is based, the numbers were even more disappointing.
In the UK, JLR sold just 475 vehicles, a 94.3 percent decline compared to 8,295 units sold in April 2019.
