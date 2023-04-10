 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JLR wholesale numbers for Jan-Mar drive Tata Motors shares to 7-month high

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Global research and broking firm, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", citing improved volume outlook for the company's luxury arm JLR. The broking firm sees an upside potential of over 24 percent for Tata Motors.

Shares of Tata Motors zoomed 8 percent in early trade on April 10 after the company recorded robust group global wholesales, including those of its luxury arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), during the January-March period.

The company's global wholesale volume, including that of JLR spiked 8 percent on-year to 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

The combined worldwide sales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period totalled 118,321 units, reflecting a 3 percent increase over the same period last year.

The global sales of JLR in January-March period reached 107,386 vehicles, comprising 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, the company said in an exchange filing.