App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Tyre rises 4% as company reports net profit in June qtr

Revenue of the company was up 26 percent at Rs 2,439.52 crore against Rs 1,931.80 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries rose 4 percent intraday Thursday as company reported net profit in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 (April-June) net profit stood at Rs 64.13 crore against loss of Rs 107.73 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 26 percent at Rs 2,439.52 crore against Rs 1,931.80 crore.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre said, "Increased volumes and internal efficiencies helped improve profitability. The company maintained its leadership in the fast growing Truck/Bus Radial segment, which witnessed further radialization in Q1."

related news

According to Dolat Capital, the company is behind in passenger car and 2-wheeler segments, which are the most profitable segments. Q1FY19 has been strong but we feel that it will be early to infer any long-term trends from this performance.

With high debt levels, profitability is likely to be under pressure. With recent correction in the stock price and strong Q1FY19 numbers, we recommend accumulate with a target price of Rs 145.

At 09:40 hrs JK Tyre and Industries was quoting at Rs 127.35, up Rs 2.70, or 2.17 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 192.95 and 52-week low Rs 116 on 12 February, 2018 and 03 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34 percent below its 52-week high and 9.78 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.