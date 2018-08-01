JK Paper surges 9% on robust Q1 numbers

Shares of JK Paper surged over 9 percent intraday Wednesday as company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net profit jumped 29 percent to Rs 95.14 crore versus Rs 73.60 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased 26 percent to Rs 795.01 crore versus Rs 631.32 crore.

At 09:45 hrs JK Paper was quoting at Rs 134.90, up Rs 8.40, or 6.64 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 169.90 and 52-week low Rs 88.00 on 05 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 53.41 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 31 percent in last 15 days.

Posted by Rakesh Patil