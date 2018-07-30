JK Cement down 5% on poor Q1 numbers

Shares of JK Cement shed 5.6 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 profit declines 37.8 percent to Rs 49.32 crore versus Rs 79.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company down 7.1 percent to Rs 1,115.6 crore versus Rs 1,208.5 crore.

At 17:30 J. K. Cement was quoting at Rs 776.30, down Rs 23.55, or 2.94 percent.

