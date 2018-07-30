App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Cement down 5% on poor Q1 numbers

Revenue of the company down 7.1 percent to Rs 1,115.6 crore versus Rs 1,208.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of JK Cement shed 5.6 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 profit declines 37.8 percent to Rs 49.32 crore versus Rs 79.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

At 17:30 J. K. Cement was quoting at Rs 776.30, down Rs 23.55, or 2.94 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

