App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jiya Eco Products climbs 15% as company targets revenue of Rs 235 cr in FY20

The company plans to expand to neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan which would further boost its topline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of bio fuel maker Jiya Eco Products rallied more than 15 percent intraday on August 26 after the company said it expects to increase its topline by 10 percent YoY to Rs 235 crore in the current financial year.

"The company plans to achieve sales volume of 2.55 lakh tones in FY20. A new pellet manufacturing facility at Gandhidham, Gujarat, with a total rated capacity of 54,400 MT per annum and spread over 3 acres will commence operations soon. The new facility has been set up with an investment outlay of Rs 6.30 crore and will initially have a capacity utilization of 35 percent," the briquettes and pellets manufacturer said in its release.

The company plans to expand to neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that would further boost its topline, it said, adding it also plans to embark on a pan India expansion through the franchise route and is actively scouting for export opportunities.

Close

Company's June quarter profit grew 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 7.46 crore and revenue increased by 10 percent to Rs 52.58 crore compared to year-ago.

related news

"We remain bullish about the future of biofuels as a cost-efficient, sustainable and cheaper alternative. Keeping in line with this bright outlook, we have outlined exciting expansion plans including a new manufacturing facility, expanding to newer domestic markets and export opportunities. These initiatives should boost the company’s topline and bottomline and help us maintain our position as a leader in the biofuels sector," Bhavesh Kakadiya, Managing Director said.

Jiya Eco Products manufactures biofuel briquettes and pellets from agricultural and forest waste which are used as substitutes for commonly used fossil fuels like coal, charcoal, firewood, diesel, LPG and CNG.

The stock was quoting at Rs 50.75, up Rs 6.25, or 14.04 percent on the BSE at 1410 hours IST.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jiya Eco Products

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.