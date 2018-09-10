App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Stainless, Max Financial Services, Coffee Day, Hexaware top gainers among BSE ‘A’ group stocks

From the BSE Group A list of stocks, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) spiked 8.25 percent while Max Financial Services gained 5.88 percent with spurt in volume by more than 2.97 times.

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the earlier loses this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,457, down 131 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 390 points at 38,999.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1,072 stocks advancing, 645 declining and 354 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1,605 stocks advanced, 1,089 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A list of stocks, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) spiked 8.25 percent while Max Financial Services gained 5.88 percent with spurt in volume by more than 2.97 times. These are followed by Coffee Day Enterprises which is up 4.96 percent while Hexaware Technologies is up 4.12 percent.

eClerx Services added 3.87 percent in the afternoon trade with spurt in Volume by more than 148.03 times and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is up 3.74 percent which traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 909 and saw spurt in volume by more than 2.96 times.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India is up 3.25 percent and ABB India jumped 2.63 percent. ABB saw spurt in volume by more than 1.98 times this Monday afternoon.

From the BSE group B stocks,  Amin Tannery zoomed 19.82 percent and Lyka Labs spiked 18.48 percent which saw spurt in volume by more than 19.36 times.

Triveni Engineering zoomed 18.42 percent followed by BAL Pharma which is up 17.12 percent. This stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 23.29 times.

These stocks are followed by Sastasundar Ventures which added 16.49 percent while Signet Industries jumped 13.91 percent.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 03:06 pm

