Jindal Stainless hits record high, experts see another 14% rally

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 304 intraday, and ended at a record closing high of Rs 299.35, up 7.08 percent on the NSE.

Jindal Stainless shares hit a record high on March 6, gaining more than 7 percent. The stock formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, after Doji kind of pattern formation in the previous session.

The stock also has above-average volumes as it trades above all key moving averages (5, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average). Overall, it has been in an uptrend since June 2022, barring small intermittent consolidation and correction.

The stock delivered more than 210 percent return since the low of June 2022, while since November last year, it has consistently been trading above all medium and long-term key moving averages (50, 100 and 200-day EMA), which is a positive sign.

On the monthly scale, it has seen the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern for the sixth consecutive month, after a neutral pattern formation in the previous month.