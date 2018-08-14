Jindal Drilling gains 16% as company reports 81% jump in Q1 profit

Shares of Jindal Drilling and Industries gained 16.5 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong first quarter numbers (April-June).

The company’s Q1 net profit jumped 81.8 percent to Rs 9.93 crore versus Rs 5.46 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue rose 33 percent to Rs 53.16 crore versus Rs 39.85 crore.

The company has appointed Raghav Jindal as managing director of the company w.e.f August 13, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 235 and 52-week low Rs 115.50 on 11 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 40.83 percent below its 52-week high and 20.39 percent above its 52-week low

At 12:15 hrs Jindal Drilling Industries was quoting at Rs 139.30, up Rs 17.35, or 14.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil