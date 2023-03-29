 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jim Rogers won’t place his bet on India now, or even on gold. Where is he putting his money?

Nandita Khemka
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Investment guru Jim Rogers cautions that the worst is yet to unfold and the real bear market will kick in only in 2024 and 2025. When that happens, India will not be spared either.

Rogers Holdings Chairman Jim Rogers says the global banking crisis may have more far-reaching consequences this time around than during the global financial crisis of 2008.

The investment guru, author of the book Street Smarts: Adventures on the Road and in the Markets, cautions that the worst is yet to unfold and the real bear market will kick in only in 2024 and 2025.

Rogers believes the US will be much worse-off than other countries, but warns that India will not be spared either.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he admits that India has done fairly well in recent times compared to its global counterparts, but given a choice between India and China, he would choose the latter.