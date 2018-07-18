Jet, InterGlobe, SpiceJet fall up to 4% after decline in June passenger load factor

The share price of aviation companies declined up to 3.5 percent intraday on Wednesday after the fall in their passenger load factor for June month.

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation slipped 2 percent intraday, SpiceJet 1.66 percent and Jet Airways 3.5 percent.

Jet Airways' passenger load factor dropped to 79.5 percent in the month of June, from 80.4 percent in previous month while low-cost carrier SpiceJet's passenger load factor declined to 93.3 percent from 94.8 percent in same period.

Another low-cost airline IndiGo's passenger load factor also slipped to 88.3 percent in June from 91 percent in May.

Passenger load factor shows the capacity utilisation of airline company.

Even the domestic market share of these companies barring IndiGo also declined. SpiceJet's domestic market share dipped to 12.1 percent in June from 12.3 percent in May and Jet Airways to 13.3 percent from 13.7 percent MoM.

IndiGo's domestic market share in June increased to 41.3 percent compared to 40.9 percent in previous month.

At 12:24 hours IST, the stock price of Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,101.70, down 1.80 percent and SpiceJet was down 1.21 percent at Rs 110 and Jet Airways down 2.56 percent at Rs 307 on the BSE.