Jet Airways touches 52-week low after it defers Q1 results; stock down 65% in 6-months

Shares of Jet Airways touched 52-week low of Rs 258, plunged 14.5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company deferred announcing its June quarter numbers on Thursday.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on August 9, deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The audit committee did not recommend the said financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters.

The trading window will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after publication of results for the quarter ended June, 30 2018.

At 09:16 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 274.65, down Rs 27.10, or 8.98 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil