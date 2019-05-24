App
Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways tanks 8% after Etihad & Hinduja fail to strike a deal

Jet Airways tanked over 8 percent intraday on Friday after reports pointed out that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways have failed to strike a deal to buy stake in the cash-strapped airlines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Jet Airways tanked over 8 percent intraday on May 24 after reports stated that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways have failed to strike a deal to buy a stake in the cash-strapped airlines.

Jet Airways' future remains uncertain as Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways fail to make headway in their negotiations for joint ownership of the grounded airline, Business Standard reported.

According to rating agency ICRA, the grounding of Jet Airways has impacted the industry's capacity by around 14 percent, which has resulted in a 4.2 percent fall in domestic air traffic to 10.99 million in April.

The moderation in capacity, which started in February when Jet Airways began grounding its fleet in a staggered manner, has also resulted in 30-40 percent increase in airfares in March compared to September last year, Icra said.

Jet Airways temporarily suspended its operations on April 17.

"The discontinuation of operations by Jet Airways has impacted about 14 percent of the total industry capacity. Overall, the moderation in capacity starting February has resulted in airfares surging by about 30-40 percent in March over September last year," Kinjal Shah, vice-president and co-head for corporate sector ratings at ICRA, told Moneycontrol.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways #markets #stocks

