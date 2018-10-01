App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation fall 3-5% on hike in fuel prices

Any hike in fuel prices is always have a major impact on aviation companies as it constituted major portion of operational expenses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of airline companies fell between 3 percent and 5 percent to hit fresh 52-week lows in morning trade Monday after hike in jet fuel prices by the oil companies.

Jet Airways declined as much as 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 171, SpiceJet fell 3 percent to 52-week low of Rs 66 and InterGlobe Aviation corrected 3 percent to 52-week low of Rs 800.25 on the BSE.

Jet fuel price has been increased by Rs 5,106 to Rs 74,567/kL in Delhi today morning.

Any hike in fuel prices is always have a major impact on aviation companies as it constituted major portion of operational expenses.

It is another blow to these companies which indicated earnings performance, which have been dismal for last couple of quarters, is expected to be week for September quarter as well.

At 9:18 hours IST, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 172.80, down Rs 7.65, or 4.24 percent while SpiceJet was down 3.08 percent to Rs 66.05 and InterGlobe Aviation slipped Rs 17.20, or 2.08 percent to Rs 808.35.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.