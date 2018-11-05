App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways soars 8% on report of Tata Group, co initiating second round of talks

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the talks are aimed at buying Jet Airways’ promoters’ and Etihad’s stake in the company. If the deal goes through, the Group has also sought to merge Vistara with Jet Airways.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jet Airways soared 8 percent on Monday based on a media report that Tata Group and the airline have initiated second round of discussions on a possible deal.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the talks are aimed at buying Jet Airways’ promoters’ and Etihad’s stake in the company.

If the deal goes through, the Group has also sought to merge Vistara with Jet Airways.

The channel further quoted sources that the Tata Group has shown interest in the airline as its international presence is a key attraction along with the airline possessing wide-bodied aircraft.

Tata Group is said to be open to acquiring the company’s stake in the loyalty arm, Jet Privilege.

The stock has risen over 36 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen 9 percent. At 14:10 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 12.95, or 5.65 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 246.55 and an intraday low of Rs 226.95.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.