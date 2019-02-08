App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways slides 2% after grounding 4 aircraft

Jet Airways added that three aircraft previously grounded for engine normalisation have resumed commercial operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Shares of cash-strapped Jet Airways fell as much as 2.2 percent in early trade after the company said it has grounded four aircraft due to non-payment of lease rentals.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity," Jet Airways said in a statement on February 7.

Jet Airways added that three aircraft previously grounded for engine normalisation have resumed commercial operations.

The airline has received Rs 258 crore from advanced sale of tickets to its loyalty programme JetPrivilege, according to a PTI report citing an airline spokesperson.

At 09:47 hrs, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 232.5 on the BSE, down 1.73 percent.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 10:29 am

