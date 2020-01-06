App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways share price locked in upper circuit after Synergy Group resubmits EoI for acquisition

Jet is facing claims of over Rs 36,000 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from various creditors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on January 6 after a media report said that South American Synergy Group had again shown interest in acquiring the debt-laden airliner.

The stock was quoting at Rs 35.90, up Rs 1.70, or 4.97 percent and there were pending buy orders for 24,345 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE at 1347 hours.

The stock, which had closed 5 percent higher on January 3, has rallied 66 percent in the last one month on the hope of acquisition.

Close

Brazil-based Synergy Group had submitted an Expression of Interest to acquire grounded Jet Airways yet again, CNBC-TV18 said, citing multiple people aware of the development.

related news

Synergy Group had emerged as the sole contender for Jet Airways in the previous round of bidding but it did not submit a binding bid as it sought more time and several clarifications on the slots available for the airline among other things.

Without any binding bid in place, the creditors committee for Jet Airways had earlier decided to invite fresh bids and even extended the deadline to submit Expressions of Interest to January 15, as per people aware of the matter.

This will be the last attempt by the lenders to secure a bid for the airline and no further extensions may be granted, a senior banking executive told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity. If no bids were received in this round, liquidation may be considered, the banker said.

Besides Synergy Group, banks are hopeful that two other suitors— a Dubai-based fund and the London-based Hinduja Group-- may also come forward, the report said.

Jet is facing loan claims of over Rs 36,000 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code from various creditors.

 

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

