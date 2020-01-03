Jet Airways share price locked in 5% upper circuit

Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.

Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 34.20 on BSE on January 3 and looked on course to extend their winning run into the fourth consecutive session.

The stock has been gaining after a Bloomberg report suggested that the London-based Hinduja Group, led by brothers Gopichand and Ashok Hinduja, was planning to submit an expression of interest (EOI) by January 15.

The Hindujas are looking for a partner to purchase a stake in the airline, the article quoted a source as saying.

Discussion were in a preliminary stage, and the group could even decide against bidding for the grounded airline, it added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The debt-laden carrier, which was India’s largest airline, has been grounded since April 2019.

Two months later, it taken to the bankruptcy court. A consortium of 26 lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues worth Rs 8,500 crore.