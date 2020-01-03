Jet Airways share price locked in 5% upper circuit

The stock has been gaining after reports suggested that the London-based Hinduja Group was planning to bid for the airline by Jan 15.
Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 34.20 on BSE on January 3 and looked on course to extend their winning run into the fourth consecutive session.
The stock has been gaining after a Bloomberg report suggested that the London-based Hinduja Group, led by brothers Gopichand and Ashok Hinduja, was planning to submit an expression of interest (EOI) by January 15.
The Hindujas are looking for a partner to purchase a stake in the airline, the article quoted a source as saying.
Discussion were in a preliminary stage, and the group could even decide against bidding for the grounded airline, it added.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The debt-laden carrier, which was India’s largest airline, has been grounded since April 2019.
Two months later, it taken to the bankruptcy court. A consortium of 26 lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues worth Rs 8,500 crore.The bankruptcy court has asked the airlines' Committee of Creditors (CoC) to expedite the bidding process. The NCLT recently permitted an extension of Jet Airways' insolvency resolution by 90 days.