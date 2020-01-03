App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways share price locked in 5% upper circuit

The stock has been gaining after reports suggested that the London-based Hinduja Group was planning to bid for the airline by Jan 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.
Jet Airways, India's second-largest airline, has grounded its aircrafts and suspended its operations in April 2019. The company has been taken to the bankruptcy court and is looking for a buyer.
 
 
Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 34.20 on BSE on January 3 and looked on course to extend their winning run into the fourth consecutive session.

The stock has been gaining after a Bloomberg report suggested that the London-based Hinduja Group, led by brothers Gopichand and Ashok Hinduja, was planning to submit an expression of interest (EOI) by January 15.

The Hindujas are looking for a partner to purchase a stake in the airline, the article quoted a source as saying.

Close

Discussion were in a preliminary stage, and the group could even decide against bidding for the grounded airline, it added.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The debt-laden carrier, which was India’s largest airline, has been grounded since April 2019.

Two months later, it taken to the bankruptcy court. A consortium of 26 lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues worth Rs 8,500 crore.

The bankruptcy court has asked the airlines’ Committee of Creditors (CoC) to expedite the bidding process. The NCLT recently permitted an extension of Jet Airways’ insolvency resolution by 90 days.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways #markets #stocks

