Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways rises over 3% as company announces dates for June quarter results

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 27, 2018 to approve the unaudited financial results for the June quarter, the company told exchanges.

Shares of Jet Airways soared 3 percent after clarity emerged on its Board Meeting, where it will be declaring its results for the June quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 308.90 and an intraday low of Rs 303.25.

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 27, 2018 to approve the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

“In this connection, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed till Wednesday, 29 August 2018. We request you to take the above information on record,” the airline told exchanges.

The stock on Thursday had seen a rally on the back of a report that Blackstone Group is looking to buy stake in JetPrivilege, its loyalty programme, valuing the deal to be around Rs 3,000-4,000 crore.

Etihad Airways owns 50.1 percent of JetPrivilege, while Jet Airways holds the remaining stake. Etihad had bought the stake in 2013 for about USD 150 million.

At 09:40 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 305.50, up Rs 5.05, or 1.68 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:42 am

