Jet Airways rises 3% on report of talks with PE to sell stake in JetPrivilege

Jet Airways’ shares rose over 3 percent on Thursday morning as investors reacted to a Bloomberg report that Blackstone Group could be in talks to buy some stake in the airline’s loyalty programme.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 294.95 and an intraday low of Rs 289.10.

The media report, citing sources, said that the PE firm is in talks to buy a stake in JetPrivilege, its loyalty programme.

The private equity firm has reportedly shown interest in a deal which could value the stake between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore

Jet Airways has been seeking a higher valuation for the business, which is part owned by the Indian airline’s partner Etihad Airways PJSC, one of the people said.

Etihad owns 50.1% of the loyalty programme, while Jet Airways owns the rest. The transaction being contemplated by Blackstone would see both Jet Airways and Etihad remain investors in Jet Privilege, another person said.

Jet Airways is racing for funds as rising crude oil prices and intense competition in the Indian market eroded its cash amid losses. The carrier said on Monday that it’s been evaluating funding options to meet liquidity requirements “on priority” and proactively working on multiple revenue enhancement and cost-cutting measures.

The rally in Jet Airways also spilled over to other aviation stocks too. SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) rose around a percent.

At 10:24 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 292.20, up Rs 8.90, or 3.14 percent, on the BSE.