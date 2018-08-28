Jet Airways rises 3% despite reporting net loss of Rs 1,323cr in Q1; SBICAP maintains hold

Shares of Jet Airways rose nearly 3 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday despite the company reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.

The company to focus on looking at raising funds, also to focus on cost cutting measures, raise revenues through monetisation.

Broking house SBICAP has maintained hold rating on Jet Airways with target of Rs 335 with a potential upside of 19 percent.

According to broking house, recapitalisation imperative for continuity of business operations.

Pressure on yields and PLFs resulted into lower unit revenue. Adjusting for forex loss, company reported break-even at EBITDAR, but suffered cash losses, it added.

At 09:28 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 284.55, up Rs 2.75, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil