App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways plunges 14% after resignation of Director

Lenders hope for the success of Jet’s stake sale process that has attracted four eligible bidders —TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, Etihad Airways and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). Shortlisted bidders will have to offer bids by May 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalal Street witnessed another beat down of the share price of Jet Airways as the scrip plunged over 14 percent intraday on Monday hitting new 52-week low in the process. This comes after the resignation of Non-executive and Non-independent Director, Nasim Zaidi. The airline halted all domestic and international operations indefinitely from April 17 after the consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India refused to provide the much-needed emergency funding of Rs 400 crore.

The company has a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore. With most of its fleet grounded by lessors on account of unpaid dues, the company has been struggling to stay afloat for nearly a year now. On April 17, it finally gave in to the financial stress and halted all operations.

Lenders hope for the success of Jet’s stake sale process that has attracted four eligible bidders —TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, Etihad Airways and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). Shortlisted bidders will have to offer bids by May 10.

aviation

related news

An employee union of Jet Airways has said they will neither let the airline go down nor tolerate casual talk to dismantle it "piece by piece". All India Jet Airways Technicians Association (AIJATA), which has around 800 members, has written an open letter.

The letter has come against the backdrop of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha's reported comments that capable employees of Jet Airways would be absorbed by other airlines.

"The stock having fallen sharply on Thursday may now consolidate with a bearish tilt for some time till some large positive development is announced. Finalising the buyer/bidder in a tight period may not be easy. Only if a strategic partner having experience of running this business expresses serious interest in owning a majority stake, the stock price could react positively," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities to moneycontrol.com.

"In case no bidders are finalised in the next few weeks, then the stock price could keep falling as more investors start to lose patience. Retail investors may have to take their call about the possibility of a strategic investor coming in and in case they think that is unlikely, then they could cash out," he added.

SBI, the lead lender of the seven-member consortium of domestic banks that have extended loans to the airline, has started the bidding process for stake sale in the carrier and clarity about potential bidders would emerge next month.

At 09:54 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 141.50, down Rs 22.40, or 13.67 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 132.20.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Sensex Cracks over 300 Points; Nifty Below 11,700 in Early Trade

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.