Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways falls 3% despite clarification on stake sale, auditor resignation

The stock exchange sought clarification from Jet Airways after media reports suggested on August 13 that the airline was planning to raise USD 400 million from stake sale to private equities (PEs).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Jet Airways fell 3 percent intraday Tuesday even company clarified to the exchanges on media report about selling its stake to PEs and auditor resignation.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarification from Jet Airways asking whether the airline’s management had sought extension from its audit committee or the committee did not recommend the financial result to the board.

The exchange has asked the Naresh Goyal-led airline to provide the date when the meeting, to consider the financial result, will be held.

The stock exchange further sought clarification from Jet Airways after media reports suggested on August 13 that the airline was planning to raise USD 400 million from stake sale to private equities (PEs).

Reports suggested that audit firm BSR & Co, an affiliate of KPMG India, was considering to resign from the account if the issue is not resolved soon.

Responding to NSE’s queries, Jet said that the reports on stake sale are "purely speculative in nature" and that BSR & Co may quit as an auditor is "factually incorrect".

At 13:44 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 281.40, down Rs 5.10, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 01:56 pm

