Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways ends 4% higher despite reporting net loss of Rs 1,323cr in Q1; SBICAP maintains hold

Broking house SBICAP has maintained hold rating on Jet Airways with target of Rs 335 with a potential upside of 19 percent.

Shares of Jet Airways ended with a gain of 4.5 percent on Tuesday despite the company reported weak numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.

The company to focus on looking at raising funds, also to focus on cost cutting measures, raise revenues through monetisation.

Broking house SBICAP has maintained hold rating on Jet Airways with target of Rs 335 with a potential upside of 19 percent.

According to broking house, recapitalisation imperative for continuity of business operations.

Pressure on yields and PLFs resulted into lower unit revenue. Adjusting for forex loss, company reported break-even at EBITDAR, but suffered cash losses, it added.

Jet Airways ended at Rs 294.80, up Rs 13.00, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:45 pm

