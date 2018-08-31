Jet Airways cuts losses after falling 3% on MCA probe for siphoning off funds

Shares of Jet Airways cut some losses from its intraday fall of over 2.5 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of a probe into the airline’s financials.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 285.30 and an intraday low of Rs 279.00.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered its Regional Director for the Western Region to initiate a formal investigation into Jet Airways for allegedly siphoning off funds.

The airline will be investigated under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013. The order came after the ministry found financial irregularities and instances of funds being siphoned off in the company's books.

"The company has received communication from the office of Registrar of Companies seeking response to a complaint received by their office. The company is taking necessary steps to submit its response in this regard," a Jet Airways spokesperson told

Moneycontrol and added, Jet Airways is unable to comment on any other speculative media reports on the subject.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on August 21 that a preliminary enquiry had been initiated against Jet Airways by the MCA.

At 09:58 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 283.70, down Rs 3.05, or 1.06 percent, on the BSE.