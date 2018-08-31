App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways cuts losses after falling 3% on MCA probe for siphoning off funds

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered its Regional Director for the Western Region to initiate a formal investigation into Jet Airways for allegedly siphoning off funds.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jet Airways cut some losses from its intraday fall of over 2.5 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of a probe into the airline’s financials.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 285.30 and an intraday low of Rs 279.00.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered its Regional Director for the Western Region to initiate a formal investigation into Jet Airways for allegedly siphoning off funds.

The airline will be investigated under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013. The order came after the ministry found financial irregularities and instances of funds being siphoned off in the company's books.

"The company has received communication from the office of Registrar of Companies seeking response to a complaint received by their office. The company is taking necessary steps to submit its response in this regard," a Jet Airways spokesperson told

Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol was the first to report on August 21 that a preliminary enquiry had been initiated against Jet Airways by the MCA.

At 09:58 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 283.70, down Rs 3.05, or 1.06 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

