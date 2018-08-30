Jet Airways continues to fall further, stock down 65% this year

Shares of Jet Airways continued its negative momentum from the past few sessions, falling over 3 percent. Investors may have continued to be wary of issues plaguing the airline.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 289.90 and an intraday low of Rs 281.55.

The airline was in the news on Wednesday as well after a Business Standard report said that the income tax department was probing a land deal between the airline and Godrej Buildcon land development deal.

The income tax (I-T) Department is investigating a financial deal between Jet Airways and Godrej Buildcon (GBPL), a subsidiary of Godrej Properties. The Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways received a ‘monetary consideration’ to the tune of Rs 1,725 crore from the developers as part of a land development deal.

The I-T Department is now evaluating whether both the parties would attract any tax liability on the deal.

This probe concerns a 2.5-acre plot of land that Jet Airways had acquired in 2006 at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for Rs 390 crore. The airline subsequently entered into an agreement with Godrej Properties in 2011 to develop the land and take on Jet’s Rs 360 crore debt responsibility on the property. Godrej will additionally have to pay Rs 135 crore to the airline for expenses incurred.

Additionally, the company has been in the news for financial troubles as well as a probe into alleged siphoning off of funds by promoters.

The carrier had said that some of the cost cutting measures include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among others.

The company also reported net loss at Rs 1,323 crore in Q1FY19 against profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 6,010.5 crore against Rs 5648.9 crore. Q1 EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,018.4 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 88.1 crore.

The company to focus on looking at raising funds, also to focus on cost cutting measures, raise revenues through monetisation.

Global research firm, HSBC has a reduce rating on the stock with a target of Rs 150. It observed that the firm’s turnaround plan looks sensible, but the execution could be challenge.

At 12:23 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 285.05, down Rs 6.65, or 2.28 percent, on the BSE.