App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways climbs 9% after lenders take control of the board

Jet Airways will use the fresh funding to partly repay its stakeholders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways shares continued to see buying interest, rising another 9 percent in the morning trade on March 26 after lenders took control of company's board and Naresh Goyal stepped down as Chairman.

The stock was quoting at Rs 272.30, up Rs 17.80, or 6.99 percent on the BSE, at 0933 hours IST.

Jet Airways founders, Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on March 25. With this, Naresh Goyal ceases to be Chairman.

Apart from the Goyals, one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC, Kevin Knight has also stepped down from the board, Jet Airways said in its BSE filing after its board meeting. Two nominee directors representing lenders have been inducted into the board.

related news

The board also approved the issue of 11.4 crore equity shares to the lenders upon conversion of Re 1 of the outstanding debt. Lenders will infuse up to Rs 1,500 crore via debt instruments.

The board also approved the constitution of an Interim Management Committee to manage and monitor the daily operations and cash flow of the company.

"The Rs 1,500 crore is a fully secured, priority, interim funding for two months that we believe is good enough to normalise operations of the airline before it is sold," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "In return, lenders are getting a 51 percent stake, which itself is worth over Rs 1,500 crore," he added.

Joint venture partner Eithad's stake will be brought down to 12 percent from 25 percent and Naresh Goyal will now hold 25 percent, Kumar said.

Expression of interest for bids will be floated by April 9 and the deadline for binding bids is April 30, Kumar said, adding, a new investor is expected to be on board by May 31. "There is no legal bar on anyone with a funding and revival plan in place. The option is open for anyone including Naresh Goyal and Etihad to bid for the stake," Kumar said.

Jet Airways will use the fresh funding to partly repay its stakeholders.

The airline will start taking back its grounded fleet from later this week, and 'normalcy' may be restored within two months.

"The airline will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner. The move will see Jet Airways re-deploy several of its grounded aircraft back into its network, helping renew many of the routes it had temporarily suspended, which will help restore normalcy of operations...," the company said.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Ladies First: Street graffiti art in India gets an unexpected helping ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,350; Jet Airw ...

Top brokerage calls: Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee, Nomura ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Rupee gains 10 paise to 68.86 a dollar in opening trade

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watc ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme is 'Garibi Hatao' 2019, will be m ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI-led consortium announces new measures, but kee ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalitha in Thalaivi; both ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...

Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a mis ...

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.