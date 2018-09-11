Jefferies reiterates underperform rating on Reliance Industries, target Rs 880

Jefferies has reiterated its underperform rating on Reliance Industries on rich valuations, and keep target at Rs 880 per share.

Petchem EBIT surprised positively in Q1 but momentum waned, while margin in other products has eased, said Jefferies.

Higher LNG & US ethane prices may cut into feedstock and weak rupee may lift EPS QoQ but not as much as street estimates, it added.

At 14:48 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,246.50, down Rs 10.65, or 0.85 percent.

