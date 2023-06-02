Jefferies raises Bajaj Finance target price, sees 17% upside

The company has announced its foray into multiple segments such as auto, tractor, CV, MFI and emerging corporate

Brokerage firm Jefferies has upgraded its target price for Bajaj Finance to Rs 8,310, a 17 percent upside from the current market price, with the research firm optimistic about strong loan growth and fall in funding costs.

They have raised their target price to Rs 8,310 from Rs 7,280. The stock is currently trading at Rs 7,063, which means the analysts see a further upside of more than 17 percent.

“We see BAF (Bajaj Finance) delivering a healthy 27% Cagr in loans, which will support 26% Cagr in earnings over FY23-26 and ROE of 25%. We raise earnings tad bit to factor fall in funding costs/ improved NIMs in FY25-26. This & lower COE leads to upgrade in TP to Rs8,310 (earlier 7,280) based on SOTP approach,” wrote the analysts in their latest report.

Bajaj Finance is among their top picks in financials and has a “buy” rating.

Also read: Suzuki Motorcycle India inks MoU with Bajaj Finance

The analysts referred to a presentation made by Bajaj Finance CEO Rajeev Jain. Jain spoke about Bajaj Finance’s strong presence in consumer loans, with the non-banking finance company (NBFC) driving more than half of the consumer loans in India. He also talked about the new verticals being built with 10-year views and balance between secured/ unsecured and profit/scale and its digital platforms looking to raise engagement.

On succession planning, Jain said the company has a strong second line and product leaders. Jain has been with Bajaj Finance for 16 years and his tenure ends April 2025.

The presentation showed that the company has more than half of the consumer-loan market share by volumes. “While BAF (Bajaj Finance) has lost some share in volume of loans, it has gained share in value,” Jefferies report said, quoting Jain’s presentation.

With Bajaj+ platform and others like it, the company is looking to serve a new category of consumers, the report added.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The company announced its foray into multiple segments such as auto, tractor, CV, MFI and emerging corporate. Jain said that, over the past four to five years, Bajaj Finance has built platforms, apps and network of branches and therefore the launch of loan-products is a natural progression.

“These are being built with 10years’ view and will become meaningful over 3-5years. These strike a balance between secured/unsecured, profit-maximisers/scale-builders and new-to-BAF/connected-segments… BAF (Bajaj Finance) aspires to achieve 4-5% share in retail credits & 3% share in payments,” the Jefferies report stated, quoting Jain’s presentation.

At 10.46 am, the share was trading at Rs 7,032.30 on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.12 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​