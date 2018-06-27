Jefferies maintains buy on Voltas; Q1 to see at least 10% YoY industry growth

Foreign research house Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 795 per share as most concerns are priced in.

According to Jefferies the first quarter should see at least 10 percent YoY industry growth.

The dealers are indicating a good pick-up in May and June numbers are benefiting from low GST base effect.

The correction in pricing is a possibility of a weak Q1, while domestic AC demand collapse is a downside risk, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 675 and 52-week low Rs 440.80 on 28 December, 2017 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.22 percent below its 52-week high and 20.63 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:57 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 530.40, up Rs 1.35, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil