you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies maintains buy on Voltas; Q1 to see at least 10% YoY industry growth

According to Jefferies the first quarter should see at least 10 percent YoY industry growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Foreign research house Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 795 per share as most concerns are priced in.

According to Jefferies the first quarter should see at least 10 percent YoY industry growth.

The dealers are indicating a good pick-up in May and June numbers are benefiting from low GST base effect.

The correction in pricing is a possibility of a weak Q1, while domestic AC demand collapse is a downside risk, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 675 and 52-week low Rs 440.80 on 28 December, 2017 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.22 percent below its 52-week high and 20.63 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:57 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 530.40, up Rs 1.35, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

