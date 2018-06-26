Jefferies maintains buy on Shoppers Stop; Co sees 100bps improvement in margins in FY19, FY20

Share price of Shoppers Stop added more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as foreign brokerage Jefferies has maintained buy rating with target of Rs 660 per share.

The management is looking at improvement in private label mix and increasing share of beauty, while the research house expect beauty segment to be a key driver of growth with 14-15% EBITDA margin.

Company management has maintained guidance of 100bps improvement in margins in FY19 and FY20 each.

Also, company will be cutting down the sale season from 8 to 6 weeks in FY19, it added.

The rising share of beauty, in-store customer experience should help same-store-sales.

At 10:33 hrs Shoppers Stop was quoting at Rs 552.75, up Rs 3.55, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil