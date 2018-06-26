App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies maintains buy on Shoppers Stop; Co sees 100bps improvement in margins in FY19, FY20

Company management has maintained guidance of 100bps improvement in margins in FY19 and FY20 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Shopping Festival (Reuters)
Mumbai Shopping Festival (Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Shoppers Stop added more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as foreign brokerage Jefferies has maintained buy rating with target of Rs 660 per share.

The management is looking at improvement in private label mix and increasing share of beauty, while the research house expect beauty segment to be a key driver of growth with 14-15% EBITDA margin.

Company management has maintained guidance of 100bps improvement in margins in FY19 and FY20 each.

Also, company will be cutting down the sale season from 8 to 6 weeks in FY19, it added.

The rising share of beauty, in-store customer experience should help same-store-sales.

shoppers

At 10:33 hrs Shoppers Stop was quoting at Rs 552.75, up Rs 3.55, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.