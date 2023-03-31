 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jefferies India initiates coverage on SBI Card with 'buy' rating, sees 27% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Jefferies India sees several positives for SBI Cards and Payment Services including an anticipated increase in card spending, an improvement in net interest margins and healthy profit growth from FY24-26e

Jefferies India has initiated coverage on SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, India's second-largest credit card issuer, with a "buy" rating and increased the target price to Rs 900, by an upside of 27 percent from the current market price.

Jefferies initiated coverage and increased the target price on several positive factors, including an anticipated increase in card spending, an improvement in net interest margins and healthy profit growth from FY24-26e.

The company is expected to experience a 23 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in card spends from FY23-26e, the brokerage firm said.

This growth is expected to result from the utilisation of SBI's vast customer base and broad co-branded card tie-ups. This projected 21 percent CAGR growth is expected to be fuelled by the rising popularity of digital payments and the low card penetration rate (only 5 percent of the population aged over 15 years).